Puerto Rico – we love you. We have played many, many times here at the stadium, arena and love the people. Thank you for your strength and resilience. Now taking off to play in the Dominican Republic and deliver the great gift of music to some well deserving fans. Huge thank you to Frances and everyone at Jet Aviation in Puerto Rico. Merry Christmas to all!
Leave a Comment
Posted: December 22, 2019 by Admin
Santa Bret Delivers Toys to Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico – we love you. We have played many, many times here at the stadium, arena and love the people. Thank you for your strength and resilience. Now taking off to play in the Dominican Republic and deliver the great gift of music to some well deserving fans. Huge thank you to Frances and everyone at Jet Aviation in Puerto Rico. Merry Christmas to all!
Social Media Highlights
Category: Life Rocks Foundation Tags: Bret Michaels, Christmas, marines, puerto rico, Santa Bret, toys for tots
Recent Posts