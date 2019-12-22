Leave a Comment

Posted: December 22, 2019

Santa Bret Delivers Toys to Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico – we love you. We have played many, many times here at the stadium, arena and love the people. Thank you for your strength and resilience. Now taking off to play in the Dominican Republic and deliver the great gift of music to some well deserving fans. Huge thank you to Frances and everyone at Jet Aviation in Puerto Rico. Merry Christmas to all!

  • Bret Michaels with Marines, Frances Ryan from Jet Aviation in Puerto Rico
  • Bret & Marines
  • On the way to Puerto Rico
  • Santa Bret & Toys for Tots load up for Puerto Rico
  • From L to R: Sgt. Juan Castro Salazar, SSgt. Angel Melendez, Jet Aviation’s Glimary Negron, Michaesls, Lcpl. Jean Hernandez and Lcpl. Javier Reyes
  • Marines from Toys for Tots help Bret Michaels unload gifts & supplies from his plane in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico Highlights

Social Media Highlights

#SantaBret making his deliveries of #ToysForTots bringing holiday cheer in the Bahamas, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. See more @ BretMichaels.com! – Team Bret🤘🏻🎸🌎🎅🏻 #HappyHolidays #MerryChristmas

Posted by Bret Michaels on Saturday, December 21, 2019

