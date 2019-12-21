Yesterday, I met some of the greatest people in the world – no egos, no politics, no noise pollution, just solutions & the will to get things done. I want to thank all of our amazing friends in the #Bahamas for their hospitality. I especially want to also thank The Paradise Fund and Operation Airdrop, as well as our veterans & volunteers for their relentless efforts. I asked to help them out in any way that I could, telling them to put me to work – and THEY DID PUT ME TO WORK! It was AWESOME! Keep visiting BretMichaels.com and check out all of our socials for the continued story as we venture to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Santa Bret’s Christmas Trip to Bahamas (Part 2)
Continued from Santa Bret Delivers a Christmas Miracle in the Bahamas
Yesterday, I met some of the greatest people in the world – no egos, no politics, no noise pollution, just solutions & the will to get things done. I want to thank all of our amazing friends in the #Bahamas for their hospitality. I especially want to also thank The Paradise Fund and Operation Airdrop, as well as our veterans & volunteers for their relentless efforts. I asked to help them out in any way that I could, telling them to put me to work – and THEY DID PUT ME TO WORK! It was AWESOME! Keep visiting BretMichaels.com and check out all of our socials for the continued story as we venture to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic MERRY CHRISTMAS!
