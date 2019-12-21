Santa Bret Delivers a Christmas Miracle in the Bahamas
Friday, December 20, 2019 – Coopers Town in Abaco, Bahamas
Santa Bret, along with The Paradise Fund and Operation Airdrop, delivered toys, supplies, meals, and the most precious gift of all – 9-year-old Emma – back to the Bahamas in Coopers Town in Abaco to be reunited with her family.
Press Highlights of the Trip
https://www.wptv.com/weather/hurricane/bahamas-after-dorian/rock-star-bret-michaels-provides-abaco-family-with-christmas-surprise-of-a-lifetime
https://www.wpbf.com/article/bret-michaels-helps-reunite-9-year-old-with-family-after-dorian/30297193
Highlights from Bret’s Social Accounts
[Continued here – Santa Bret’s Christmas Trip to Bahamas (Part 2)]
